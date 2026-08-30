Jeddah governor receives Estonia’s minister

JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received Estonia’s Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta and her accompanying delegation in Jeddah on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and various topics of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi met with Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Bahrain’s minister of foreign affairs and president of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council, in the Bahraini capital, Manama.