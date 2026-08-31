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G20 countries should consider more trade barriers with China to cut imbalances, US treasury chief says

G20 countries should consider more trade barriers with China to cut imbalances, US treasury chief says
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Asheville, North Carolina, on Aug. 30, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 31 August 2026 04:22
Reuters
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G20 countries should consider more trade barriers with China to cut imbalances, US treasury chief says

G20 countries should consider more trade barriers with China to cut imbalances, US treasury chief says
Updated 31 August 2026 04:22
Reuters
Follow

ASHEVILLE, North ‌Carolina: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters on Sunday that he will ​encourage G20 member countries to re-examine their terms of trade with China as part of efforts to shrink global imbalances and press Beijing to rebalance its economy away from exports toward more domestic consumption.
Bessent ‌said in ‌an interview ahead ​of ‌a ⁠G20 ​finance leaders meeting ⁠that the current flood of exports from China was unsustainable, even though the US direct trade position with China was “rapidly improving.”
“The world cannot have a China with a $1.2 ⁠trillion trade surplus,” Bessent said. “In China, ‌the economy ‌is quite weak, and they ​are trying to ‌export their way out of ‌it, and they need to rebalance their economy.”




Community members gather in response to the G20 presence in Asheville before finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, US, August 30, 2026. (Reuters)

The US has walled off its economy from many Chinese exports with high tariffs ‌and outright bans on some Chinese products including autos, leading ⁠China ⁠to divert exports elsewhere, especially to Europe and Latin America, Bessent said.
He said it will be up to other countries to give China an incentive to shift away from exports and strengthen its chronically weak domestic demand.
“The rest of the world is going to have ​to examine ​their terms of trade with China,” Bessent said.

Topics: G20 US-China trade war

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