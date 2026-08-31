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EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning

EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning
Above, Dubai International Airport. (Reuters file photo)
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Updated 31 August 2026 14:56
Reuters
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EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning

EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning
  • Agency ⁠revises earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries’ entire airspace
  • The agency lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid Jordanian ‌airspace
Updated 31 August 2026 14:56
Reuters
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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Monday extended until September 30 its warning to airlines to avoid airspace over the waters of the ‌Arabian Gulf within ‌Bahrain, Kuwait, ‌Qatar ⁠and the UAE, ⁠revising an earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries’ entire airspace.
It also asked airlines to ⁠not operate over ‌Gulf ‌of Oman waters within ‌Oman’s Muscat flight ‌information region.
The agency lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid Jordanian ‌airspace, but advised operators to exercise caution ⁠through ⁠September 30.
EASA also extended its recommendations that airlines not operate in the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon until the end of September.

Topics: aviation

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