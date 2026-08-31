The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Monday extended until September 30 its warning to airlines to avoid airspace over the waters of the Arabian Gulf within Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, revising an earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries’ entire airspace.
It also asked airlines to not operate over Gulf of Oman waters within Oman’s Muscat flight information region.
The agency lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid Jordanian airspace, but advised operators to exercise caution through September 30.
EASA also extended its recommendations that airlines not operate in the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon until the end of September.
EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning
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Updated 31 August 2026 14:56
EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning
- Agency revises earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries’ entire airspace
- The agency lifted its previous recommendation that airlines avoid Jordanian airspace
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Monday extended until September 30 its warning to airlines to avoid airspace over the waters of the Arabian Gulf within Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, revising an earlier advisory that recommended avoiding the countries’ entire airspace.