Learning investments key, says Madinah university president

MALE: Building a learning-based, intellectual society begins with investing in peoples’ education, knowledge, skills and values as part of a long-term strategy, President of the Islamic University of Madinah Saleh Al-Aqla has said.

He added that rapid changes in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, energy, climate and labor markets require a shift toward lifelong learning, capacity building and creating impact.

Al-Aqla made the remarks in a speech titled “Building the Future: An Islamic Vision for Development and Investment in People” at the 11th International Conference on Intellectual Advancements, organized by the Islamic University of Maldives under the theme “Building a Learning Society for Sustainable Development.”

The conference ran from Aug. 30-31 in Male, capital of the Maldives.

Al-Aqla highlighted Saudi Arabia’s experience in developing people and their capabilities under the Kingdom’s leadership, saying that Saudi Vision 2030 has placed the development of minds, skills and values at the heart of its national project.

He also promoted the educational opportunities and scholarships the Kingdom provides to international students, as well as its support for education, capacity building and cooperation among peoples.

The president highlighted the Islamic University of Madinah’s mission to promote knowledge exchange, moderation and community service, saying that it brings together students from more than 180 countries.