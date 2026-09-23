Saudi National Day offers an opportunity not only to reflect on how far the Kingdom has come, but also to consider what those changes now make possible.

Much has been written about Saudi Arabia’s ambition over the past decade — and rightly so. Ambition has been the catalyst for extraordinary change. But from the perspective of someone who has spent a career building international events, ambition is only the beginning. What ultimately defines a global events destination is something else entirely: capability.

Capability is what turns vision into delivery. It is the ability to bring together governments, industries and international partners with confidence; to execute complex operations at scale; and to create an environment where organizations return not because they are curious, but because they trust what they know they will find.

Today, Saudi Arabia is increasingly recognized not simply as a host of major international events, but as a country with the expertise, infrastructure and institutional maturity to convene industries at scale. That distinction matters because successful events do more than fill exhibition halls. At their best, they become platforms that connect ideas, create partnerships, and generate long-term economic value.

Ambition may be the spark, but it is capability that determines whether an event earns its place on the global calendar.

From the outside, it is easy to judge an event by its scale: the exhibition halls, the visitor numbers, the announcements or the headlines. Those things matter, but they are outcomes, not causes. Behind every successful international event lies something far less visible: the ability to coordinate institutions, move people and ideas efficiently, create confidence among international partners, and deliver consistently at every level.

That is what I have seen develop in Saudi Arabia over recent years. The Kingdom's transformation is not defined solely by new infrastructure or investment, important though those are. It is equally reflected in the maturity of the wider events ecosystem — where logistics, regulation, connectivity and cross-government collaboration increasingly work together to support complex international gatherings.

For those of us who organize global events, these are the foundations that matter most. They are the difference between hosting an event and creating a trusted platform that enables meaningful collaboration.

World Defense Show has benefited from that evolution. Its growth has not happened in isolation; it has grown alongside the Kingdom's increasing ability to convene governments, industry leaders, innovators and investors around shared opportunities. In many ways, the show reflects a much broader story: one of a country that has steadily built the capability to bring the world together.

What is particularly striking is how that capability is raising expectations of what international events can achieve.

Increasingly, organizations are choosing not only to attend events in the Kingdom, but to invest, launch new products and build long-term partnerships through them.

International events today are increasingly judged not simply by attendance or exhibition space, but by the quality of the partnerships they enable, the business opportunities they create and the industries they help shape. The strongest platforms bring together the right people, create the right environment and allow meaningful outcomes to emerge naturally.

That is a shift I have witnessed through World Defense Show. Since its launch, the event has evolved from a new entrant on the global calendar into an internationally recognized platform for dialogue, collaboration and commercial engagement. By 2026, the show welcomed all of the world's Top 10 defense companies, alongside hundreds of international exhibitors, official delegations and industry leaders, while also hosting 22 global and regional premieres and product debuts — a reflection of the growing confidence organizations place in the platform and the audience it attracts.

To me, those moments matter because they signal something much broader than the success of a single event. Organizations choose where to unveil new technologies, announce partnerships and engage with customers very carefully. Those decisions are based on confidence — in the audience, in the market and in an event’s ability to deliver genuine business value.

That is where Saudi Arabia has established a distinctive position. Increasingly, the Kingdom is not simply hosting international events; it is creating the conditions that make them matter.

One lesson has remained constant: truly global platforms are built over time.

Reputation cannot be manufactured. It is earned through consistency, through delivering on expectations. Each successful edition builds confidence for the next, strengthening relationships, attracting new participants and gradually expanding an event's international relevance.

That is the journey I see unfolding in Saudi Arabia today. Increasingly, organizations are choosing not only to attend events in the Kingdom, but to invest, launch new products and build long-term partnerships through them. Those are important signals because they reflect confidence in the wider environment as much as confidence in any individual event.

Looking ahead to World Defense Show 2028, the opportunity is about far more than continued growth. It lies in further strengthening the platform’s ability to foster international collaboration, create new opportunities and connect the people, ideas and capabilities shaping the future of defense.

Ultimately, that is what successful global events aspire to become: not destinations in themselves, but platforms that help industries move forward. In that respect, World Defense Show is both a product of Saudi Arabia’s transformation and a contributor to it.

As Saudi Arabia looks toward the next chapter of its development, I believe its greatest strength will not simply be the ambition that first captured the world’s attention. It will be the capability it has developed to turn that ambition into lasting outcomes.

For those of us fortunate enough to contribute to that journey through international events, every successful partnership and meaningful conversation helps reinforce confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to deliver lasting outcomes.

World Defense Show 2028 will be another step in that journey. Not because it will be bigger than before, but because it will continue demonstrating what happens when capability becomes the foundation for collaboration, innovation and long-term industry growth.

Saudi National Day reminds us that nations are defined not only by the ambitions they declare, but by the capabilities they build over time. From where I stand, that capability may be one of the Kingdom’s greatest long-term strengths.