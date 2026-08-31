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French court orders Gaza photo put back into festival

French court orders Gaza photo put back into festival
The scrapped photo showed players from Gaza Sports Club and Egypt’s Al-Ahly competing in a football match in the Gaza Strip. (Getty Images)
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Updated 31 August 2026 22:34
AFP
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French court orders Gaza photo put back into festival

French court orders Gaza photo put back into festival
  • A French court ordered a Deauville festival to restore a photo of a football match in Gaza
  • The AP photo by Gaza-based photographer Jehad Alshrafi was removed Aug. 20
Updated 31 August 2026 22:34
AFP
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CAEN: A French court on Monday ordered a leading photo festival to put back on display a photo of two Gaza football teams that that was withdrawn halfway through the exhibition.
Organisers of the Deauville Sports Images Festival quietly took down the picture, showing the two teams on a pitch surrounded by destroyed buildings, by Gaza photographer Jehad Alshrafi for the Associated Press news agency.
A lawyer for Deaville town hall, Marie-Therese Sur-Le Liboux, defended the decision, saying there was a risk of public disorder and that the town authorities had observed a "torrent of hatred" on social media, but did not give examples.
The court "suspended" the order made by the Channel resort's mayor on August 20 saying it was not "necessary" or "proportionate". The exhibition, on the values of sport, opened in June and is due to run until September 6.
Deauville officials told the court it would take six days to get the photo printed again and put back on display. Agnes Tricoire, head of the OLC rights group that sought the court order, said it would be "scandalous" if the original photo had been destroyed and vowed more action.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza war

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