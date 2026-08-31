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Qassim governor reviews Buraidah date auctions

Qassim has about 11 million palm trees that produce more than 580,000 tonnes of dates annually. (SPA)
Qassim has about 11 million palm trees that produce more than 580,000 tonnes of dates annually. (SPA)
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Updated 31 August 2026 23:12
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Qassim governor reviews Buraidah date auctions

Qassim has about 11 million palm trees that produce more than 580,000 tonnes of dates annually. (SPA)
  • Specialized companies provide logistical services for shipping, packaging and distribution of dates, ensuring quality and efficient delivery
  • Transportation services cover all regions of Saudi Arabia and air freight reaches over 70 countries
Updated 31 August 2026 23:12
SPA
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BURAIDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal visited the Buraidah International Dates Carnival recently where he reviewed date auctions and buying, selling and marketing activities.

He was briefed on logistical services provided by specialized companies for shipping, packaging and distribution which help to preserve date quality and ensure efficient delivery across the Kingdom and global markets.

Transportation and shipping services cover all regions of the Kingdom and more than 100 cities and governorates, while air freight services reach more than 70 countries.




Qassim has about 11 million palm trees that produce more than 580,000 tonnes of dates annually. (SPA)

Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of developing the palm and date sector and expanding processing industries to increase the economic value of dates and strengthen the presence of national products in global markets.

More than 200 skilled auctioneers lead live, high-energy auctions at the carnival, managing transactions amid a heavy daily influx of vehicles carrying premium date harvests.

As a key marketing channel, auctioneers climb onto loaded trucks to assess and highlight crop quality before launching competitive bidding among regional farmers, traders and individual buyers, directly influencing market prices.

Agricultural enterprises and traders enlist experienced auctioneers for their negotiation skills and ability to engage buyers. The carnival’s auction yard receives about 2,000 date-laden vehicles daily, offering more than 100 varieties produced across Qassim.

According to the National Center for Palms and Dates, Saudi date exports were valued at about SR1.938 billion ($517 million) in 2025, up 14.3 percent from the previous year.

The 75-day carnival, which continues until Oct. 14, features economic, cultural and tourism activities aimed at promoting the sector, preserving national heritage and enriching the visitor experience.

The carnival markets more than 85 percent of the region’s sukkari dates, one of the most popular varieties among local and international customers for its quality, distinctive flavor and ease of storage and transport. Qassim also produces other varieties, including barhi, khalas, sagai and nabut saif.

Qassim has about 11 million palm trees that produce more than 580,000 tonnes of dates annually. The sector contributes an estimated SR3.2 billion to the region’s economy each year and provides more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

 

Topics: Buraidah date auctions saudi dates Saudi Arabia

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