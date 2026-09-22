JEDDAH: For Saudi Arabia artists and creatives, telling the story of the Kingdom increasingly means looking beyond familiar symbols and exploring the people, histories, emotions and cultural narratives that shape its identity.

As Saudi National Day is celebrated across the Kingdom, a new generation of artists, researchers and musicians is finding new ways to interpret Saudi identity, drawing on the country’s heritage through contemporary art, music and visual culture for audiences at home and abroad.

For contemporary artist and researcher Sara Al-Abdali, whose work is based in Jeddah, this has meant combining art and research to revisit historical narratives that she believes remain underrepresented.

“My work aims to bridge art and research, represent forgotten historical narratives and navigate the realm of identity and belonging,” Al-Abdali told Arab News.

Her practice draws heavily on the cultural heritage of the region.

Her recent exhibition “The Legends of Motherland” explored the tomb of Eve and its cultural and historical dimensions, including the belief surrounding the origin of Jeddah’s name.

She is also developing work that engages with archaeology through tombstones from Makkah, examining death and grief culture in the Hijaz.

HIGH LIGHTS Saudi creatives From overlooked historical narratives and Islamic visual traditions to electronic music, Saudi creatives are finding new ways to connect the Kingdom’s past with its evolving cultural identity.

For Al-Abdali, these stories are not simply references to the past. They offer a way to explore experiences that continue to connect people across generations.

“I hope the audience would sense the shared sense of humanity throughout history, and for them to hear the voices of generations who have passed through contemporary art and research,” she said.

“You would realize, though centuries have passed, the human experience remains constant.”

Artist and illustrator Ola Sawan similarly draws from her surroundings and personal experiences, while incorporating influences from Islamic art and architecture.

Sawan, whose work explores women’s experiences and emotional journeys, draws inspiration from Islamic art and architecture, particularly its patterns and visual language.

For her, this exploration of identity led to her “heart series,” beginning with “Heart of Arabia,” in which she asked herself what the heritage of an Arabian heart might look like in artistic form.

She has also showcased her work on Art Majeur, a France-based online art platform, giving her work a wider international audience.

“I hope I inspire others with my work. If I moved the heart a little, then I have achieved what any artist would dream of.”

Music is also becoming an increasingly important way for Saudi creatives to interpret the country’s changing cultural landscape.

DJ Viva has incorporated Saudi cultural elements into her work, using music and curated art events to explore contemporary expressions of Saudi identity.

Her work includes a Saudi National Day house remix with Saudi singer Loulwa, as well as National Day art galleries featuring specially curated and commissioned pieces.

She has performed internationally at Les Plages Electroniques in Cannes, France, where she opened for David Guetta, as well as at Roberto Cavalli Dubai and Azure Beach Doha.

In Saudi Arabia, her performances have included MDLBEAST Soundstorm and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

As a Canadian-Saudi artist, she said her focus is on taking Saudi electronic music to international audiences while developing a sound and identity of its own.

“I love taking elements of the culture and giving them a contemporary, unexpected twist,” she said.

She sees the Kingdom’s music scene undergoing a period of rapid change, with more artists experimenting across genres and finding opportunities to perform and create.

“There’s a new confidence in the air more artists, more experimentation and more space to create without limits,” she said.

For artists like Al-Abdali, the growing visibility of Saudi creatives brings with it a responsibility to tell stories that may otherwise remain unheard.

Al-Abdali’s work has taken her beyond Saudi Arabia, with exhibitions at the British Museum in London, Art Paris at the Grand Palais and the START Art Fair at Saatchi Gallery.

Her international journey began with graffiti work in 2012, which she describes as the first of its kind to be showcased internationally. Her practice continues to explore overlooked historical narratives, particularly those surrounding women, architecture and social structures.

“It doesn’t change my commitment to my work, but reminds me of the great responsibility I’m given,” she said, adding that she hopes greater recognition will allow her to bring underrepresented stories and themes to international audiences.