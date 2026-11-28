NEW YORK: Tom Turkiye is making his way downtown, inflatable Mario and Underdog are out of storage and Al Roker is grinning from ear to ear — and it’s all happening on Saturday this time.

Macy’s milestone 100th Thanksgiving Day parade got a do-over, long after most of the turkey leftovers have been repurposed into sandwiches.

The parade stepped off Saturday morning with the same balloons and floats, 1,000 clowns and most of the original celebrities — plus the addition of LL Cool J and Gloria Gaynor — that were promised on Thursday, until bad weather postponed the annual kickoff of the holiday season.

“I’m pleased to say that we will deliver the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that we’ve been planning for the last couple of years,” Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy’s Studios, told The Associated Press late Friday.

A powerful storm forced the first-ever postponement of the holiday tradition. Some marching bands from afar scrambled to raise tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to extend their stays in New York.

Meanwhile, watchers at home sought other forms of Turkiye Day entertainment, as alternatives like the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade drew more interest than usual online. Philadelphia’s parade was canceled and changed to a TV-only format.

The original celebrity lineup in New York included such stars as Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Queen Latifah, Keke Palmer, JoJo and Jimmy Fallon & The Roots. There was also scheduled to be a tribute to Dolly Parton, led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus. Gaynor, behind the timeless song “I Will Survive,” and actor-rapper LL Cool J have now been added.

NBC broadcast the parade and planned to stream it on Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon Eastern, followed by a rebroadcast of this year’s National Dog Show, a post-parade TV tradition marking its 25th year.

The parade follows a 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) route that starts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side before it finishes in Herald Square in front of the Macy’s flagship store. It will feature its classic favorites, including Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear, as well as some new ones, such as Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple.

The weather on Saturday was seasonally cool with a light wind, a far cry from the hard rains that canceled the parade on Thursday. Sustained winds were expected to be around 10 to 15 mph (16 to 24 kph) and gusts perhaps around 25 mph (40 kph).

Those speeds are below the city’s decades-old threshold for grounding the parade’s large balloons.

The Thanksgiving storm scrambled planning for the parade that was over two and a half years in the making. Coss said one of the organizers’ biggest hurdles was deflating the entire balloon complement, packing it up, bringing it to the studio and then re-prepping for Saturday.