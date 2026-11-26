PARLAN, France: France’s rural communities are emptying out, but in the village of Parlan, hundreds of new residents have put down roots, drawn by the promise of virtually free land.



In 2008, the village in southern France was suffering from the same rural depopulation seen in other parts of the country.



Newly elected mayor at the time, Michel Teyssedou, decided to act.



“We decided to create a very strong and unprecedented incentive by offering plots of land free of charge,” said Teyssedou, now 72.



The local authority began buying land and transferring it for a legally required token fee to first-time homeowners. In return, the new owners commit to building a home and remaining in the village for at least 10 years.



The offer attracted around 30 families over more than 15 years and the community’s population has doubled to more than 500 residents as of January this year, with thriving local businesses.



Aline Visy, 73, is among the newcomers who acquired a building plot for the symbolic sum of five euros ($5.50) per 1,000 square meters (10,700 square feet).



She built a single-story house with a large window overlooking the village.



“Financially, it’s very attractive: the money you don’t spend on the land can go into the house,” the retired nurse told AFP, adding that she was also drawn by the range of local shops, unmatched in neighboring villages.



Nearby, another house under construction is waiting for its future occupants.



Rural areas face “major challenges in attracting residents” because of a lack of housing suited to the needs of people looking to settle there, Teyssedou said, describing housing as a “strategic” issue.



But, he added, “it’s not enough simply to offer building plots. You also have to create a network of services, particularly local shops.”



The village authorities also invested in an empty house and converted it into commercial premises with two flats.



It also bought a former barn, later sold to an osteopath who now practices in the village.

- ‘Dynamic’ -

Laurent Laborie, a butcher and grocer, also received support from the local authority to expand his shop in the village center.



“We’re providing services that didn’t exist before, with fruit and vegetables, cheese, everyday groceries and emergency essentials,” the 56-year-old said, noting that some customers now do most of their shopping there.



The additional services are particularly valuable as rising fuel prices can make traveling to the city of Aurillac for groceries “very expensive,” the mayor said.



The municipality also provided premises for a young couple from Rambouillet, near Paris, to open a restaurant.



“I could feel the village was dynamic. We have so many shops here, it makes you want to live here,” said Julien Fleury, 39, who opened “Le Fumoir du Cantal,” serving dishes based on smoked meat and fish.



In 2012, Audrey Carriere, 37, also took advantage of the land scheme to build a house in the village, where she opened a hair salon. Demand grew so quickly that she later expanded the business and hired a second hairdresser.



In terms of the cost of the project, the mayor said added tax revenues mean the municipality is “coming out ahead.”



“The right question isn’t how much it costs, but how much it brings in,” he said.



“For me, there are no territories without a future, only territories without a project.”