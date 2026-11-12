Artificial intelligence has changed the nature of cybercrime. Criminals now use it to create more convincing scams, impersonate real people and target ordinary individuals on a larger scale.

Warnings from international law enforcement agencies show that these attacks are becoming more common and harder to spot. What once required technical skill is now available to many more people, making everyday users increasingly vulnerable to hacking attempts, identity theft and financial fraud.

AI tools allow scammers to produce polished messages, realistic voices and fabricated videos that look and sound authentic. A short clip of someone’s voice pulled from social media or an old phone call can be turned into a convincing clone. A few public videos of a person’s face can be used to generate a deepfake that appears on a live call.

In addition, emails and chat messages can be written in a natural style that matches the way a real colleague or relative would write, without the spelling mistakes or awkward phrasing that once served as warning signs.

These methods appear in several common schemes. One frequent approach is the voice cloning of family members or workplace superiors. A scammer makes a voice call and claims there is an urgent problem — someone is in trouble and needs money right away or a confidential company transaction must be completed immediately. Because the voice sounds familiar, people often act before they have time to check.

Urgency is almost always part of the script because pressure reduces the chance that someone will pause and verify Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

Similar techniques are used in video calls. A person may join what looks like a normal meeting with a boss or colleagues, only to discover later that every face and voice on the screen was artificially generated. Instructions given during the call lead the victim to transfer funds or share sensitive information.

Another common tactic involves carefully written messages that appear to come from a trusted source. These can instruct an employee to move money or reveal login details.

The same technology also powers longer-running scams that build trust over time, such as fake investment opportunities promoted with fabricated celebrity videos or romance schemes that use realistic online profiles and ongoing conversations.

In some cases, scammers even impersonate officials or create fake websites that look official in order to collect personal details from people who think they are reporting a problem or recovering lost funds.

Be especially careful with unexpected video calls that ask for confidential actions. End the call and confirm the request another way Dr. Majid Rafizadeh

The common thread is the removal of traditional clues. Perfect language, familiar voices and realistic faces no longer guarantee that a request is genuine. Urgency is almost always part of the script because pressure reduces the chance that someone will pause and verify.

Protecting yourself does not require advanced technical knowledge. It rests on a few consistent habits. For example, agree with close family members on a private code word or phrase that only you know. If a call arrives claiming to be from a relative in crisis, ask for the code. A real family member will know it; a clone will not.

Treat any unexpected request for money or sensitive information with caution, no matter how convincing it sounds. Always verify through a second, independent channel — call the person back on a number you already have, check through a known work system or speak face to face where possible.

Be especially careful with unexpected video calls that ask for confidential actions. End the call and confirm the request another way. Limit the amount of clear voice and video material you post publicly because those samples make cloning easier.

Also use strong, unique passwords for important accounts and enable multifactor authentication wherever it is offered. Prefer authenticator apps or security keys over codes sent by text message when you have the choice. Keep your devices and software updated so that basic security protections remain current.

Furthermore, monitor bank and credit card accounts regularly and set up alerts for unusual activity. If something looks wrong, contact the institution quickly. Share these practices with relatives and friends who may be less familiar with the risks. Many successful attacks rely on isolation and the victim’s reluctance to discuss what happened.

Finally, when a scam does occur, report it to the appropriate authorities. Even if no money was lost, the information helps investigators track patterns and warn others.

The technology will continue to improve but the strongest defense remains human judgment: slow down when money or personal data is involved, verify independently and refuse to act solely on the basis of a voice, face or message that arrives under pressure. These simple steps still stop the majority of attempts.

In the end, the rise of AI in cybercrime does not mean ordinary people are powerless. While the tools available to scammers continue to grow more sophisticated, the most effective protections remain practical and within reach of anyone.

Building the habit of verification, protecting personal information and talking openly about these risks with those around us creates a stronger defense than any single technical fix. Awareness is critical. By staying cautious, questioning urgency and confirming requests through trusted channels, individuals everywhere can sharply reduce their exposure. The digital environment will keep changing but careful everyday decisions can offer the most reliable shield against deception.