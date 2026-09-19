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Saturday . September 19, 2026
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Is Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain beyond the reach of US bunker-busters?
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cartoon by amjad rasmi courtesy of asharq al awsat
Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
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Updated 19 September 2026 22:31
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Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
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