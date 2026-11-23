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14 countries ‘acknowledge’ ICJ ruling on Rohingya ‘genocide’
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cartoon by amjad rasmi courtesy of asharq al awsat
Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
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Updated 23 November 2026 23:53
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November 23, 2026
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Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)
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