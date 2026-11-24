RIYADH: A tower in the Kingdom’s financial district was targeted in a terrorist attack, the Spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said on Tuesday.

Competent authorities are responding at the site, he added.

Later on in the day, the Saudi Civil Defense said the attack resulted in 11 injuries. Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, three residents of Nepalese nationality, and four residents of Egyptian nationality.