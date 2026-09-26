Rising roughly 1,660 meters above sea level in Jazan’s Al-Dayer Governorate, Khasher Peak captures the timeless synergy between rugged mountain geography and traditional heritage. This visual journey winds through mist-shrouded summits and centuries-old agricultural terraces—a masterclass in indigenous rainwater harvesting. Lush slopes brim with prized Saudi coffee, citrus groves, and mountain farms, interspersed with ancient stone castles built to master the rugged terrain. From cloud-wrapped panoramic vistas to the enduring stone architecture of perched villages, this gallery explores Khasher as a living showcase of mountain agritourism, history, and vibrant highlands.