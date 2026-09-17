RIYADH: Arab states and the EU voiced their solidarity with Saudi Arabia on Thursday following the latest Houthi drone attack on the Kingdom, which killed one person in Taif and injured two others. The previous day, the country’s defenses intercepted a drone headed toward Makkah.

The drone on Thursday was also intercepted and destroyed but the wreckage fell on Taif, killing a Yemeni resident and injuring a Saudi woman and a Pakistani resident, leaving the latter in a critical condition, Saudi Civil Defense said. Buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Jordan and Kuwait condemned the attack, describing it as a “flagrant violation” of Saudi sovereignty and international law. The countries' foreign ministries expressed their “full solidarity” with the Kingdom and backed all measures it takes to protect security, stability, citizens and residents.

Bahrain similarly denounced the strike and said the security and stability of Saudi Arabia were “an integral part” of its own national security. Its Foreign Ministry called on the UN Security Council to take a firm stance against repeated Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Kingdom, and hold those responsible to account.

The EU joined the international condemnation of the recent attacks and pledged its “full solidarity” with Saudi Arabia.

“The targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is unacceptable,” the EU’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Anouar El-Anouni, said as he urged the Houthis to “cease all military action.”

The EU said Houthi attacks undermined prospects for a nonmilitary solution to the conflict in Yemen and threatened regional security, and the bloc reiterated its support for efforts in coordination with the UN, as well as other regional and international partners, to achieve de-escalation and a comprehensive peace.

On Wednesday, Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Makkah before it could enter restricted airspace over Islam’s holiest city. Saudi authorities described the incident as a provocation to Muslims around the world, and said it reserved the right to take all necessary steps to defend the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi territory.

The attacks come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis, who stepped up drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom this month as fighting within Yemen itself intensified.

More than 80 people have been injured in the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The incident on Thursday in Taif was the first reported death in the country during the latest escalation.