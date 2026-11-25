RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will plant 1.5 million trees in the Tabuk region under two agreements aimed at expanding vegetation cover and combating desertification, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Tabuk Governor Prince Fahd bin Sultan witnessed the signing of the agreements between the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification, the Northwestern Region Command and the University of Tabuk.

Under the first agreement, 500,000 trees will be planted at the Northwestern Region Command’s headquarters in Tabuk city, using treated wastewater for irrigation.

The second agreement provides for the planting of one million trees in partnership with the University of Tabuk.

Prince Fahd said that the projects reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, highlighting their role in improving quality of life and preserving natural resources for future generations.

He also praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s support for environmental initiatives and efforts to turn afforestation targets into sustainable projects.

The agreements support the National Afforestation Program and Saudi Vision 2030’s environmental sustainability goals, while strengthening cooperation between national institutions to expand vegetation cover and combat desertification.