RIYADH: Saudi ambassador and Head of Mission to the European Union Haifa Al-Jedea recently met Helene Le Gal, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa in Brussels.

The two reviewed progress in Saudi-European relations and exchanged views on key regional developments of mutual interest, the Saudi Mission to the EU said in a statement on X.

Meanwhile, Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Abdullah bin Khalid received Sudanese Ambassador to the UK Babikir Elamin in London.

They discussed the latest developments in Sudan and the Middle East, as well as matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Embassy said in a statement on X.