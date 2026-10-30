RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, as well as drones over Madinah and Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, said the ballistic missile was “launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region.”

The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the Iran-backed militia at Saudi Arabia’s Madinah and Riyadh.

التحالف:



الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر مسيرة معادية بمنطقة الرياض. pic.twitter.com/LgYHK6qVpO — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 31, 2026

The fragments from the interception in Riyadh caused no injuries and the site is being directly addressed by competent authorities, Al-Maliki said.

Earlier Saturday morning, the coalition said two drones were destroyed; one in the Eastern Province and the other in the south of the Kingdom.

Saudi civil defense authorities also issued a danger warning in Jazan Province before noon on Saturday, but lifted it shortly afterwards.

On Friday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched drone over the Makkah region.

The incidents came amid weeks of Houthi attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure.

A missile strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport on Oct. 10 killed 13 travellers and injured more than 300.