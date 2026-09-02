- Pakistan’s Commodore Rashid Sheikh has taken on the role of deputy commander for the coalition
RIYADH: The multinational Combined Maritime Forces began on Wednesday its operational phase from its command headquarters, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said Pakistan’s Commodore Rashid Sheikh has assumed his duties as deputy commander of the coalition, alongside liaison officers from several member states.
Liaison officers from countries undergoing procedures to join the coalition are also being assigned to the command headquarters, the ministry said.