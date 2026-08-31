RIYADH: Confronting challenges and threats requires political coordination, defense integration, and collective military readiness, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister said on Monday.



Speaking at the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Joint Defense Agreement in Istanbul, Prince Khalid bin Salman highlighted the depth of the strategic relations between the Kingdom, Türkiye and Pakistan - the current signatories of the pact that was signed on August 7.

A joint statement was issued after the meeting. In it, the three nations said a secretariat will be established in the Kingdom to support their activities under the Makkah agreement.

A secretary-general from Pakistan will head the secretariat during its initial three-year term, the statement said.

“Through joint activities, the three nations will work to enhance their defense capabilities and the cohesion of their armed forces by fostering robust cooperation in defense industries and developing joint production and technologies,” it added.

“Through the institutional and serious implementation of the Makkah Agreement, the three nations will make fundamental contributions to regional peace and stability.

“The three nations agreed today to take further steps to institutionalize their cooperation under the Makkah Agreement in a manner that strengthens their solidarity, ensures the credibility and effectiveness of collective deterrence and defense, and contributes to regional efforts and cooperative security aimed at achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace,” the statement said.

The three countries vowed to continue to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and restraint, thereby encouraging the peaceful resolution of crises.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (C), Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (2nd L) and Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman (3rd R) attend the meeting in Istanbul on August 31, 2026. (AFP)

The meeting was attended by defense officials and foreign ministers from the three countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Discussions focused on ways to strengthen the existing strategic partnership under the agreement, serving mutual interests and realizing the aspirations of the leadership of member nations.



Participants also reviewed various topics and issues of common interest and adopted several decisions and recommendations included in the meeting’s agenda.



Prince Khalid led the Kingdom’s delegation that included Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Chief of the General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.



The minister met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on the sidelines of the meeting and the two officials reviewed defense cooperation and discussed regional developments.

Meanwhile, Prince Faisal met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the meeting.



The two officials reviewed Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve their mutual interests.



They also discussed the latest regional developments and the need for efforts to enhance regional security and stability.



At a press conference ‌after ‌the meeting, Fidan said a roadmap was being worked on for the process of ‌other countries ‌joining the pact.