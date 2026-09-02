RIYADH: Dean of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Saudi Arabia Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama hosted a farewell ceremony for Ehab Abu Sarea, the outgoing Egyptian ambassador, at his residence in the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh on Tuesday.

“On the occasion of the completion of his tenure as the ambassador of Egypt to Saudi Arabia, I hosted a farewell reception in honor of the outgoing ambassador at my residence in the presence of a number of ambassadors and their spouses,” said Bamakhrama who is also the Djibouti ambassador to the Kingdom.

“During the reception, I extended my sincere wishes to His Excellency for every success in his forthcoming assignment. I also presented him with a commemorative gift in recognition of his distinguished efforts and valuable contributions, and as an expression of the deep bonds of brotherhood and friendship we shared throughout his tenure in Riyadh.”

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama hosted a farewell ceremony for the outgoing ambassador of Egypt to Saudi Arabia Ehab Abu Sarea.

Bamakhrama added: “On the same occasion, I welcomed the newly appointed ambassadors and officials of international organizations who have recently assumed their duties in Riyadh, wishing them every success in the fulfilment of their respective mandates.”

Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister, Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji also received the outgoing ambassador at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh recently to bid him farewell.

Al-Khuraiji expressed appreciation for Abu Sarea’s efforts in strengthening and advancing relations between the two countries, praising his efforts as he concluded his tour of duty, and wishing him continued success.