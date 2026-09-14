RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Labor Abdullah Abuthnain is leading the Kingdom’s delegation to the 52nd session of the Arab Labor Conference.

The event, running through Sept. 20 in Cairo, brings together labor ministers and representatives of employers and workers from 21 member states of the Arab Labor Organization, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The session comes amid rapid changes in Arab labor markets. It serves as a leading platform for tripartite social dialogue and an opportunity to bridge differences and develop common approaches to employment and economic and social development.

During the main session, Abuthnain highlighted the ministry’s efforts to develop the labor market by improving the legislative and regulatory environment.

He also highlighted initiatives to develop skills, accelerate digital transformation, promote decent work and protect workers’ rights in partnership with the three parties to the labor relationship.

On the sidelines, Abuthnain led the Saudi delegation at the 65th coordination meeting of the GCC’s Council of Labor Ministers, attended by ministers from member states and representatives of the GCC General Secretariat.