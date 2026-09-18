MAKKAH: The Presidency of Religious Affairs oversees permanent programs at the Two Holy Mosques, where top scholars, imams and teachers deliver lessons on Islamic sciences to worshippers and visitors.

The presidency scales these programs during peak seasons, particularly Ramadan and Hajj, by offering specialized courses, ritual jurisprudence lectures and on-site guidance delivered in multiple languages to accommodate surging visitor numbers.

Beyond in-person instruction within the holy sites, the presidency leverages digital platforms to broadcast lessons, lectures and guidance programs worldwide. This digital integration enables international audiences to follow religious teachings directly from the Two Holy Mosques in real time.

To ensure long-term preservation and broader accessibility, the presidency also documents the scholarly heritage of the Two Holy Mosques.

Lessons, sermons and advisory opinions are systematically converted into printed educational publications as well as concise audiovisual and digital materials for beneficiaries globally. Presidency of Religious Affairs expands global digital broadcasts