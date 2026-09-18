Jeddah has a vibrant breakfast scene with a plethora of restaurants dotting the city, but only a handful deliver good-quality breakfasts consistently. Sorrel is one of them.

Located in the An Nahdah district, this small restaurant, with a minimalist interior, has a chilled and relaxing vibe.

It has been a family favorite for years, and having tried most of its dishes on other occasions, I can confidently say that the quality and taste are outstanding and consistent. This makes us return regularly.

The European-style menu has international and regional twists, with flavors inspired by the Middle East.

Our family favorites include the steak with hummus, with smooth, creamy, and perfectly spiced hummus that pairs well with the tender pieces of steak; the Asian fish taco, offering a silky, soft fillet and crisp coating; the harissa eggs, which are spicy and bursting with flavor, hitting all the right notes; and the classic benedict.

For me, a good classic benedict is all about the avocado sauce, which can make or break the dish. Sorrel gets it just right, with a smooth texture and the right amount of tanginess that brings together the poached eggs and sourdough.

For desserts, our staple orders are thick slabs of French toast drenched in a sweet sauce with caramelized bananas, and large stacked pancakes smothered in silky chocolate sauce.

On my next visit I will experiment with some of its fancy drinks, such as the orange espresso or the mango matcha latte instead of my go-to filtered iced coffee or the classic orange juice.

The plating is gorgeous and you do get to feast with your eyes first.

The prices are a little on the high side and maybe one can feel the pinch if the family is as large as ours with around 10 people.

But it is a nice place to gather once in a while and enjoy a special occasion with absolutely delicious food.

There are no complaints about the service either. It is on point. Given its popularity, there could be a waiting time.