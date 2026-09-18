DAMMAM: The Eastern Region Municipality is advancing comprehensive urban improvement and environmental sustainability initiatives across the region, focusing on large-scale afforestation and removing visual blight.

In Qaryat Al-Ulya Governorate, municipal teams are implementing a seasonal campaign to plant 10,000 trees across key roadways, public squares, and main entrances to expand green cover and enhance the urban landscape.

Concurrently, municipal field teams in Dhahran are carrying out widespread cleanup operations, clearing thousands of square meters of debris from public sites to improve aesthetics and elevate quality of life across regional centers.

Meanwhile, the region is preparing to welcome a major private sector-driven sports development project after a key agreement was concluded during the Sports Investment Forum in Riyadh.

The sports industry has expanded rapidly under Vision 2030, reinforcing the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading global destination for major sporting events.