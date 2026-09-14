RIYADH: Seabed security and the threats to supply chains will be among the key topics on the agenda at the fourth Saudi International Maritime Forum to be held in Riyadh in November.

Hosted by the Royal Saudi Navy, under the patronage of Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the event will bring together key figures from the worlds of government and the military as well as decision makers and stakeholders from the defense, maritime, energy, logistics, communications and technology sectors.

The forum will focus on the rapid transformations in the marine environment and the growing threats to vital undersea infrastructure like submarine cables and energy pipelines, the Ministry of Defense said.

Sessions will also be held on the protection of maritime systems and enhancing their operational efficiency and the role of AI and other technologies in the sector.

The event’s organizers are currently preparing the scientific program and coordinating with governmental, military and international agencies.

Organizations and bodies from more than 40 countries have already confirmed their participation in the forum, which is regarded as a key platform for the global exchange of knowledge and experience, building partnerships and developing common visions.

Held every two years, the forum embodies the Kingdom’s interest in enhancing maritime security as a fundamental pillar of regional and international stability and consolidates its position as an active partner in supporting the security of the seas.

This year’s event runs from Nov. 23–25.