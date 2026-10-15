RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted a cruise missile in the Madinah region on Thursday as attacks by the Houthi militia in Yemen continued.

Drones were also shot down in Khamis Mushait city, the Kingdom’s Eastern Region and in the south, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said.

The Saudi Civil Defense meanwhile issued warnings for Najran city and Jizan city before later announcing that the danger had passed.

The statement repeated advice from the interior ministry against filming, publishing or sharing information related to impact sites of intercepted drones and missiles.

The attempted attacks came after days of drone and missile launches from Yemen targeting civilian sites in the Kingdom.

Debris from an Houthi ballistic missile intercepted over Riyadh on Wednesday injured an Arab resident and caused limited damage to a house and vehicle, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi cruise missiles over Riyadh late on Tuesday, with debris injuring four people and damaging around 15 residential homes, according to the authority.

The coalition said on Thursday that the Houthis were using advanced weapons to carry out their attacks.



There have included 20 strikes against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh since the start of the month.



A missile strike one of the aiport’s busy terminals on Saturday killed 13 people and injured hundreds, including pilgrims, women and children.