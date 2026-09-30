RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will continue efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and pursue diplomatic solutions while responding decisively to any threat to its security, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday.

Delivering the annual royal address on behalf of King Salman at the inauguration of the third year of the ninth session of the Shura Council, the crown prince said recent attacks targeting Gulf states demonstrated the “indivisibility of Gulf security and stability.”

“We are exerting every possible effort to de-escalate tensions and support diplomatic solutions without the slightest compromise on preserving our security,” he said. “We will not hesitate to respond decisively to any threat or attack aimed at undermining it.”

The crown prince said Saudi Arabia was working with its Gulf partners to safeguard regional security, pursue strategic cooperation and economic integration, and strengthen joint action.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Makkah Defense Pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan, saying the agreement reflected the countries’ joint efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

He thanked brotherly and friendly countries for their support of the Kingdom and their contributions to strengthening security and stability.

Turning to wider international security concerns, the Prince Mohammed said the world was facing an energy crisis with potentially far-reaching consequences.

He said Saudi Arabia had continued to safeguard global energy security by maintaining oil supplies to international markets despite escalating tensions.

The Kingdom had also taken the initiative to establish the Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance to strengthen maritime security, protect shared interests in international waterways and reject their use as tools of political or economic pressure, he said.

Saudi Arabia was working with its partners to strengthen international cooperation on security, de-escalation and the defusing of tensions, while the international community must ensure the safe flow of essential goods and humanitarian aid, the crown prince said.

On Gaza, he strongly condemned the ongoing attacks against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and repeated violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We call upon the international community, and the Security Council in particular, to play its expected role in reaching a lasting political solution,” he said.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international law.

On Yemen, the crown prince said Saudi Arabia supported the Yemeni government through the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in its efforts to extend its authority across the country, restore stability and confront attacks by the Houthi militia.

The Kingdom also maintained its support for the unity and stability of Sudan and the preservation of its legitimate institutions, he said.

The crown prince also used the address to highlight the progress of Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation under Vision 2030.

He said 93 percent of the targets of Vision 2030 programs and strategies had been achieved during the past 10 years.

Non-oil exports have grown by 155 percent compared with 2016, while the private sector’s contribution to the economy has risen to 51 percent, he said.

The Public Investment Fund has launched a five-year strategy focused on developing competitive local economic ecosystems through partnerships with the private sector, increasing local content and generating sustainable financial returns.

Saudi Arabia has also advanced in several digital and investment indicators, ranking first in the Digital Readiness Index, the ICT Development Index and the Cybersecurity Index, while ranking second in the Digital Government Maturity Index, Prince Mohammed said.

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s designation of 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence, saying Saudi Arabia aimed to become a global leader in developing AI applications and solutions and using them to improve productivity, service quality and the training of Saudi talent.

The crown prince said reforms had strengthened the resilience of the national economy and the capacity of state institutions to respond to regional and global changes.

He also highlighted continuing reforms in education, healthcare, employment and the real estate sector, saying the government’s primary goal was the advancement and prosperity of the nation and improving quality of life.