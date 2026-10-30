RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, as well as a drone over Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, said the ballistic missile was “launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the southern region.”

The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-backed militia at Saudi Arabia’s Madinah.

Earlier on Friday, the coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched drone over the Makkah region.

The incidents came amid weeks of Houthi attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy infrastructure.

A missile strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport on Oct. 10 killed 13 travellers and injured more than 300.