RAFHA: The authority that manages one of Saudi Arabis’s largest royal nature reserves will this week take part in the Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition in Qatar to promote sustainable hunting.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority was established by royal decree in 2018 to manage the reserve that spans more than 90,000 sq. km in the northeast of the country, taking in parts of Jouf, Qassim, Hail, the Northern Borders and Eastern regions.

During the exhibition the authority will showcase the North Reserve for Sustainable Hunting and its range of visitor experiences, including camps that can accommodate between 12 and 31 guests and an eco-lodge.

The participation highlights the authority’s efforts to showcase initiatives that combine authentic heritage with the protection of wildlife and natural resources.

Houbara bustards, gazelles and Arabian oryx are all hunted at the reserve.

The 10th Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition opens on Tuesday in Doha and runs until Saturday.