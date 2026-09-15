CAIRO: Egypt and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their close security cooperation during talks held in Cairo on Tuesday between President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sisi said that the security of Saudi Arabia and Gulf states was part of Egypt’s national security. He assured the Saudi crown prince of Egypt’s full condemnation of any attacks on the Kingdom and its support for Saudi measures to defend its security, the Egyptian presidency said.

The two countries also agreed to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, amid heightened regional tensions.

The Egyptian presidency said the interests of Egypt and Saudi Arabia were aligned and that the two countries shared the same goals.

Sisi and Mohammed bin Salman held a closed-door meeting before expanded talks covering regional developments and bilateral cooperation.

Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Cairo earlier on a state visit and was received by Sisi at Cairo International Airport.