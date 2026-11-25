RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s merchandise trade surplus widened to SR41.36 billion ($11.02 billion) in September, up 74.5 percent year on year, as exports outpaced imports despite ongoing regional conflict, official data showed.

According to the latest data released by the General Authority for Statistics, the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports increased 14.2 percent year on year to SR115.5 billion, while imports declined 4.3 percent to SR74.13 billion.

The figures come as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Saudi Arabia and other Gulf exporters to rely more on alternative routes, including Red Sea terminals.

The Kingdom has rerouted crude through its East-West pipeline to Yanbu's Red Sea port to bypass the strait.

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rose by 143.6 percent in September compared with August.

“In September, oil exports increased by 25.6 percent. The percentage of oil exports out of total exports increased from 68.6 percent in September 2025 to 75.4 percent in September 2026,” said GASTAT in its latest report.

Commenting on September figures, Hamza Dweik, head of trading for the Middle East and North Africa at Saxo Bank, told Arab News that the country’s trade position continues to show a degree of resilience despite heightened regional uncertainty.

“The important point is that the Kingdom has continued to generate a meaningful merchandise surplus even against a more complicated geopolitical and trading backdrop,” said Dweik.

South Korea was the leading destination for Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports in September, accounting for 18.9 percent of total exports, followed by India at 14.3 percent and China at 12.9 percent.

China ranked first as a source of merchandise imports, accounting for 24.9 percent of total imports, followed by the US at 8.2 percent and Egypt at 6.2 percent.

Non-oil exports

According to GASTAT, the Kingdom’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, recorded a decrease of 10.8 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year.

National non-oil exports excluding re-exports fell 4.6 percent, and the value of re-exported goods dropped 20.1 percent.

The ratio of non-oil exports, including re-exports, to imports decreased in September, reaching 38.3 percent compared to 41.1 percent in the year-ago period.

The UAE was the leading destination for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil goods, with shipments valued at S8 billion, followed by India at SR3.57 billion, China at SR1.16 billion and Egypt at SR1.14 billion.

Plastic and rubber products were among the most important non-oil export goods, accounting for 22 percent of total non-oil exports in September, though they decreased by 3.8 percent compared with the same month of the previous year.

Chemical products and allied industries represented 19.6 percent of total non-oil exports and fell 23.3 percent year on year.

Despite the decline, Dweik expressed optimism in the Kingdom’s non-energy sector growth and said: “The more encouraging structural story is the performance of non-oil exports.

“That is significant because diversification is ultimately about building sources of external income that are less directly tied to movements in crude oil.”

Entry and exit points

GASTAT revealed that Jeddah Islamic Port was the leading entry point for goods into Saudi Arabia, accounting for 42.4 percent of total imports in September.

This was followed by King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 12.9 percent, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 8.6 percent, King Fahad International Airport in Dammam at 5.8 percent, and King Abdullah Port in Rabigh at 5.7 percent.

Jeddah Islamic Port was the leading gateway for non-oil exports, accounting for 24.6 percent of the total. Al-Batha Port followed with 10.6 percent, then Ras Tanura Port with 8.8 percent, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah with 7.4 percent, and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with 5.8 percent.