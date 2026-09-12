RIYADH: Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, received an honorary 6th Dan black belt from World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue during their meeting at Taif Camel Racing Track.

World Taekwondo gave Prince Fahad the black belt in recognition of his efforts to support taekwondo globally and promote international sports through Saudi Arabia’s hosting of major events.

The honorary belt is awarded exclusively to heads of state and sports officials who support taekwondo’s development.

The presentation took place on the sidelines of the 15th General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association in Taif, which brought together leaders of Olympic committees from 57 Islamic countries, along with heads of international sports federations and organizations.