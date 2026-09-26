DUBAI: Al-Nassr are in negotiations with American and Saudi investors for a deal that could reach up to $500m for a stake in the club, it has been reported.





The alliance aims to complete the deal by the end of the season, according to Asharq News and Portuguese outlet A Bola, with a desire to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo as an investor and co-owner.





The negotiations come after 25 percent of the club’s ownership was transferred to the Saudi Public Investment Fund in August, making the organization Al-Nassr’s sole stakeholder.





No final agreement has been reached, but the potential deal comes after the club faced sanctions for debts exceeding $213m (SAR800m) and spending of $494 on transfers over five years.