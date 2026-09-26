JEDDAH: With just seven days to go to the start of the new season, the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship is preparing to return with an expanded field, a regional calendar and a packed motorsport program designed to bring fans closer to the next generation of racing talent.

Season 3 begins at Jeddah Corniche Circuit from Oct. 1-3, with 18 drivers representing nine teams. They will compete in identical Tatuus T-421 – Abarth F4 Gen2 cars, with the single-make format designed to place the emphasis on driver skill, race craft and consistency throughout the season.

The championship, organized by Altawkilat Motorsport and with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation as sporting regulator, will see a team line-up that includes Cyberani by Aramco Digital, iCONNA by Aramco Digital, Zahid, SDEC, My Car, Caraagy and PEAX.

Among the regional talent set to compete are Saudi drivers Faris Organji and Abdullah Kamel, Hamza Al-Fayez from Jordan and Georges Nasser from Lebanon. Their participation highlights the championship’s continued role in creating opportunities for Arab drivers to gain experience in single-seater racing and a professional international environment.

The 2026 calendar features six rounds across Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with the first four taking place in Jeddah before the final two at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.

The full program is: Round 1 — Oct. 1-3; Round 2 — Oct. 7-8; Round 3 — Oct. 31-Nov. 2; Round 4 — Nov. 6-7; Round 5 — Dec. 7-9; Round 6 — Dec. 13-14.



Race weekend will also feature a range of other categories and experiences, creating a full motorsport program for fans of all ages. Visitors can look forward to Motor Mania Track Challenge, Motor Mania GT Exhibition, Ladies Cup, BMW M Cup and American Muscle, combining junior single-seater racing with high-energy track action and community-focused entertainment.