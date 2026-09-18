London: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cole Palmer were both named on Friday in England’s first squad since they were both omitted by manager Thomas Tuchel from the World Cup.

Real Madrid full-back Alexander-Arnold, formerly of Liverpool, was included for the first time since June 2025 as Palmer returned having controversially missed out on a World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals before losing to Argentina.

Meanwhile, Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott and Jarrad Branthwaite were also included in a 27-man group for the three-week, four-game Nations League camp which comes just nine weeks after England returned home from the World Cup.

Teenage winger Ngumoha, who impressed on his debut against New Zealand in June, and uncapped Scott are included having been involved the pre-tournament training group in Florida.

Branthwaite, whose only cap came in June 2024, received a first call-up under German boss Tuchel, with Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also returning to England duty.

But Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton were among those overlooked for recalls as Tuchel dropped World Cup squad members Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Noni Madueke.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Jason Steele, James Trafford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Branthwaite, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Alex Scott

Forwards: Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Rio Ngumoha, Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka.