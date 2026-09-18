ISTANBUL: Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, has announced that Riyadh Season will host the 2026 edition of the Ethnosport Cultural Festival in Riyadh this November, while also sponsoring the next edition in Istanbul, Turkiye, in May 2027.

The announcement came during a signing ceremony held on Thursday in Istanbul, in the presence of Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethnosport Union.

Alalshikh said the announcement marks the beginning of further collaboration in the coming period, expressing satisfaction with what has already been achieved.

Organized by the World Ethnosport Union, the annual event brings together participants from a number of countries for a diverse range of traditional competitions and experiences, attracting audiences of all ages.

Hosting the festival further strengthens Riyadh Season’s role in bringing diverse international events and experiences to the Kingdom.

Ethnosports encompass a range of traditional sports with deep-rooted histories and strong followings across many countries.

These include traditional archery, falconry, wrestling, equestrian sports, and other competitions rooted in the traditions of different societies that have evolved into popular events and tournaments.

These sports have a particularly strong presence in Turkiye, which hosts major ethnosport events with broad international participation.

Further details regarding the dates, program, and accompanying activities will be announced later.