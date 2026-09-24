DUBAI: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, has highlighted the importance of the Asia-Pacific region for the future of both motorsport and mobility ahead of the federation’s regional congress in Boracay, in the Philippines, next week.

The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the global governing body, will be hosted by the Automobile Association Philippines for the annual event starting on Tuesday.

The congress will have 120 delegates from member clubs across Asia and the Pacific in Boracay for three days. Attendees will discuss priorities to advance safe and sustainable mobility for road users and drive greater motorsport accessibility.

Ben Sulayem said in press statement: “The Asia-Pacific region is central to the future of both mobility and motor sport, and our member clubs are at the heart of that progress.

“From improving road safety and embracing innovation to creating new opportunities for people to participate in motorsport, our clubs are delivering real impact for their communities.

“The FIA Asia Pacific Congress gives us an important opportunity to bring that expertise together, share ideas and strengthen collaboration across one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in our federation.”

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the FIA’s most diverse and dynamic, spanning some of the world’s fastest-growing mobility markets and an expanding motorsport community.

Across mobility, discussions will focus on road safety, innovation, sustainable and accessible transport, tourism and the changing needs of road users, building on the FIA’s work to support clubs in delivering meaningful impact at a national and regional level.

Motorsport sessions will explore opportunities to increase participation, strengthen grassroots competition and create more accessible pathways into the sport, supporting the FIA’s ambition to make motorsport more affordable and accessible around the world.

The program will also showcase the work and innovation of FIA member clubs across the Asia-Pacific region, providing a platform to share successful initiatives which can be adapted and scaled.

FIA region two president and president of host club the Automobile Association Philippines, Augustus “Joe’ Ferreria, said: “The strength of this region comes from the diversity, knowledge and ambition of our member clubs.

“Bringing our community together in the Philippines gives us the opportunity to learn from one another, identify shared challenges and develop solutions that can support clubs across the region.”

The Congress follows a period of significant activity for the FIA across the region.

The FIA has expanded its Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life program into the Asia-Pacific region, supporting clubs and authorities with training and practical tools to improve road safety.

Also, initiatives including the FIA Innovation Challenge continue to showcase club-led solutions which can be shared and scaled across the federation.

Across motorsport, the region continues to play an important role at every level of competition, from grassroots participation and regional championships through to the FIA’s major World Championships.

Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in the days following the congress.