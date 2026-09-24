JEDDAH: Speaking in Jeddah at the start of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup on Wednesday, FIFA President revealed called for a culture of respect as Saudi Arabia celebrated its National Day.

The 2026 Arabian Gulf Cup kicked off on Wednesday with Iraq’s 1-1 draw with Oman at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, before the hosts defeated Kuwait 1-0 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium later in the day.

“It is great to be here in Saudi Arabia, experiencing the passion of the people on the streets, displaying their flags, their pride, on Saudi National Day,” Infantino said. “This is an important competition around the region for eight countries, member associations of FIFA. Football belongs equally to everyone, and this is another strong display of unity.”

“It’s a big day, a special day for the hosts, and an honor to be here as FIFA President,” he added.

On Monday, Infantino wrote to FIFA’s 211 member associations proposing an independent review of its decision-making processes, as well as consultations on governance reforms.

“I am looking forward to receiving feedback from everyone, following my letter,” he said. “I have received positive messages about it from different parts of the world, and it is important that we keep listening to each other, here in Saudi Arabia, in any one of FIFA’s 211 member associations.*

“We have a council meeting next month, so we will continue to have dialogue on these important matters. There must be a culture of dialogue, of listening to each other and respecting each other. This is not about generating positive headlines, it is about doing what is right for the game. And I have never been more determined and committed in doing that.

”FIFA is always engaged,” Infantino concluded. “I am always engaged and want to hear how we can continue to grow football for the benefit of everybody, everywhere.”