JEDDAH: The Saudi Motorsport Company announced on Wednesday that the Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will return to the Kingdom on March 19-21, 2027.

It will again be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, home of the world’s fastest street circuit.

The announcement was made as part of the provisional release of the 2027 FIA F1 World Championship calendar, with the Jeddah race weekend returning to its familiar position as the second race of the season.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsport Company, said: “We are delighted to welcome Formula One back to Jeddah in 2027. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit has earned a reputation for producing some of the most thrilling and unpredictable racing in Formula One, creating unforgettable moments for drivers and fans alike.

“As we prepare to host Formula One once again, we look forward to welcoming the teams, drivers, partners and visitors from across the world back to the Kingdom. Our ambition is not only to deliver another exceptional race, but to create a truly world-class experience that showcases the very best of Jeddah and Saudi Arabia through elite racing, premium live entertainment and activities for fans of all ages.”

Audiences will again be able to watch the world’s top drivers take on the challenging Jeddah Corniche Circuit — the fastest and longest street circuit on the F1 calendar — as they go wheel-to-wheel at average speeds of up to 252 km/h.

Since making its debut in 2021, the circuit has earned a reputation as one of F1’s most exhilarating venues, producing unforgettable races, dramatic overtakes, strategic battles and championship-defining moments.

Its combination of high-speed corners, close barriers and spectacular night-race setting has consistently delivered edge-of-the-seat action, cementing its status as a fan favorite.

The excitement will not stop on the racetrack, with the F1 weekend in Jeddah again set to bring together elite motorsport and world-class entertainment.

Following performances in previous years from global superstars such as Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Calvin Harris, Black Eyed Peas and Jennifer Lopez in previous years, fans can expect a line-up of international music acts throughout the race weekend.