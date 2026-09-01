WWE Crown Jewel to return to Riyadh on Nov. 7

RIYADH: WWE Crown Jewel will return to Riyadh on Nov. 7 as part of the city’s Riyadh Season sports and entertainment program, the General Entertainment Authority announced on Tuesday.

The event will take place at the Riyadh Season Stadium in King Abdullah Financial District, bringing WWE’s leading stars to the Kingdom for another major night of professional wrestling.

Crown Jewel will feature champion-versus-champion contests in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

At last year’s event, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer were crowned the inaugural Crown Jewel champions. The winners received specially created championship belts featuring 50 carats of diamonds, symbolizing the event’s “best of the best” concept.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale soon through the Webook platform.

Crown Jewel will be broadcast in the US on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan, and internationally on Netflix.

WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia began in 2018 and has since brought several of the company’s biggest events to the Kingdom, including Crown Jewel, Elimination Chamber, King & Queen of the Ring, Night of Champions and Royal Rumble.

The partnership is set to reach another milestone in 2027, when Riyadh Season will host WrestleMania 43 — the first time WWE’s flagship event will be staged outside North America.

The Crown Jewel announcement adds another major international sporting event to Riyadh Season’s expanding calendar, which has increasingly brought global entertainment and sports properties to the Saudi capital.