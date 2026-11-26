RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform used to attack Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery on Thursday.

The coalition said it struck the site in Yemen's Hodeidah port shortly after it said the refinery, located on the Kingdom's Red Sea coast, had been attacked by the Houthi militia.



The Iran-backed Houthis, which are fighting against Yemen's internationally recognized government control Hodeidah port.



The Houthis also attacked Jazan port on Wednesday, causing minor damage and no casualties, the coalition said.

The militia attempted strikes the same day on Jeddah Islamic Port and the Kingdom’s western region.

On Tuesday, a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District injured 11 people, according to Saudi Civil Defense.

The attacks come amid an escalating Houthi campaign targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities and other infrastructure.