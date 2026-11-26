MADRID: Spanish authorities raced to contain any damage to ecologically valuable Mediterranean waters on Thursday after a tanker carrying up to 7,000 tons of diesel capsized off Ibiza, leaving one dead.



The Maltese-flagged Med Emre, a chemical products tanker which was traveling from the southern port of Algeciras to Barcelona, suffered the accident in the early hours of Thursday north of the popular holiday island, the Balearic Islands emergency services said.



The ship’s 17 crew were rescued but one was later confirmed dead in hospital in Ibiza, while six suffered “minor injuries,” notably hypothermia, the rescuers said.



According to maritime data tracking firm Kpler, the vessel was transporting around 66,000 barrels of refined products.



Spanish government sources said the ship was “lying keel up, which indicates that it is not currently sunk,” modifying an earlier statement that reported a sinking.



Images shared by Spanish media showed the grey underbelly of a ship visible above the waves.



It was unclear what caused the accident.



A government mechanism designed for marine pollution events had been activated, “but this does not presuppose that pollution has been detected on the coast,” the government sources said.



A boat and a plane belonging to Spanish maritime rescue service Salvamento Maritimo had been sent to assess the possible environmental damage, the Balearic emergency services added.



The Civil Protection authority had requested the activation of the European Union’s Earth monitoring system Copernicus to obtain images of the area, said the government sources.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was “closely following” the situation.

- Vulnerable waters -

Any pollution entering the water could have an impact on tourism, fishing and Mediterranean seagrasses that absorb substantial quantities of climate-heating carbon dioxide.



The area includes spaces protected by the European Union’s Natura 2000 network and hosts the critically endangered Balearic Shearwater, said SEOBirdLife.



“Contact with the fuel may alter the impermeability and the thermal insulation of the birds’ plumage, causing heat loss and hypothermia,” the NGO warned.



Marine conservation group Oceana noted that the time of year was “key” for migratory species, including turtles, sharks, red tuna, pilot whales and the striped dolphin.



But Emilio Rodriguez Diaz, a maritime security expert at the University of Cadiz, told Cadena SER radio the incident was not comparable to the 2002 Prestige oil disaster, Spain’s worst environmental accident.



That vessel broke into two, spilling more than 60,000 tons of fuel and blackening thousands of kilometers of Atlantic coastline, affecting Spain, Portugal and France.



The Med Emre was a modern ship, built in Turkiye in 2019, with a double hull that acted as “a kind of buffer that prevents the cargo... from being released into the environment,” Diaz said.