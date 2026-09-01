6 Arab homeware labels the world is buying

Arab design studios are turning up in international galleries, department stores and collaborations. Here are six worth knowing.
Bokja
The Beirut atelier has been making hand-embroidered furniture and textiles since 2000, and its ready-to-wear is stocked at Lane Crawford in Hong Kong.
Nada Debs
The Lebanese designer works mother-of-pearl inlay and marquetry into contemporary furniture, and her pieces have been shown at Galerie BSL in Paris.
Iwan Maktabi
The Beirut and Dubai carpet house showed at Nilufar gallery during Milan Design Week in a collaboration with de Gournay. It also produced a seating collection with Saudi designers Abeer Al-Rabiah and Albandari Sulaiman, inspired by coral in Saudi waters.
Malaika
Hand-embroidered Egyptian cotton bed linen and tableware, made in Cairo, is sold from a Berlin showroom and produced with London’s Soane Britain.
Karen Chekerdjian
The Beirut designer’s sculptural furniture and objects are represented by Galerie Philia and stocked by M2L in New York.
David/Nicolas
The Beirut studio sells through Milan’s Nilufar gallery and has designed for the French textile house Pierre Frey and the rug label cc-tapis.