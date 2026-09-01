6 Arab homeware labels the world is buying

Arab design studios are turning up in international galleries, department stores and collaborations. Here are six worth knowing.

Bokja The Beirut atelier has been making hand-embroidered furniture and textiles since 2000, and its ready-to-wear is stocked at Lane Crawford in Hong Kong.

Nada Debs The Lebanese designer works mother-of-pearl inlay and marquetry into contemporary furniture, and her pieces have been shown at Galerie BSL in Paris.

Iwan Maktabi The Beirut and Dubai carpet house showed at Nilufar gallery during Milan Design Week in a collaboration with de Gournay. It also produced a seating collection with Saudi designers Abeer Al-Rabiah and Albandari Sulaiman, inspired by coral in Saudi waters.

Malaika Hand-embroidered Egyptian cotton bed linen and tableware, made in Cairo, is sold from a Berlin showroom and produced with London’s Soane Britain.

Karen Chekerdjian The Beirut designer’s sculptural furniture and objects are represented by Galerie Philia and stocked by M2L in New York.