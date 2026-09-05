The world’s first museum dedicated to Indian modern artist M. F. Husain sits in Doha, tracing his career from his early influences to the final years of his life in Qatar. Here are six highlights to look for inside.

The building Architect Martand Khosla built the blue structure from a sketch Husain drew himself for a cultural space in Doha.

The 360-degree room An immersive gallery that enlarges the artist’s brushstrokes, entered through a reception space modeled on his home and studio.

‘The Artist and His Model’ The painting hangs alongside “Doll’s Wedding” and works from India’s 100 Years of Struggle for Freedom.

‘A Curious Mind’ This gallery explores Husain’s interest in faith, history and civilization through works including “Theorama” and “World Religions.”

The Praxinoscope The interactive device plays scenes from Husain’s films, and a periscope nearby offers panoramic views across Education City.