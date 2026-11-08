RIYADH: Gulf Arab states signed an agreement to establish a common operating framework for their regional railway network, which is 55.9 percent complete and targeted to begin full operations by December 2030.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi announced the signing in Manama, Bahrain, describing it as a step toward integrating national railway systems and improving transport links across the six-member bloc. Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the ceremony.

The agreement comes as Gulf countries seek to strengthen cross-border infrastructure and reduce barriers to regional trade, with improved transport links expected to support the movement of goods and passengers across the six-member bloc. The network is also expected to complement national logistics strategies, improve supply-chain connectivity and support the GCC’s efforts to deepen economic integration.

Railway network links 6 Gulf states

The planned 1,768-km route starts in Kuwait and passes through Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, with connections extending from the Kingdom to Qatar and the UAE before continuing toward Oman. The network is designed to link with national railway systems across the six GCC states, according to the GCC General Secretariat.

Under the project’s technical specifications, passenger trains are designed to operate at speeds of up to 200 km per hour, while freight trains will travel at between 80 and 120 km per hour, according to the GCC Railways Authority.

“The Gulf railway project enhances integration among GCC member states, facilitates the movement of citizens and residents, supports commercial and industrial activity, and provides safe means of transport,” Al-Budaiwi said in a press conference.

Common operating framework

The agreement covers the interconnection of national railway networks, the harmonization of technical specifications, operational compatibility and safety requirements, as well as coordination and follow-up among member states.

It also defines the responsibilities of participating countries and their cooperation with the Gulf Railway Authority to monitor implementation progress and address potential obstacles, the GCC General Secretariat said.

The project is being implemented according to an action plan and timeline agreed upon by member states, with the aim of providing a safe, economical and environmentally friendly transport option for passengers and freight.

The GCC General Secretariat said the railway network is expected to deepen regional integration and boost trade, economic activity and social ties among member states.

The deal follows a separate move by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in October to advance cross-border railway connectivity.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding covering the movement and transit of goods and freight, alongside technical and economic studies to support logistics integration, improve supply-chain efficiency and facilitate cross-border trade, according to the UAE’s state news agency WAM.