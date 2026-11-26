NEW DELHI: A host of Asian nations on Thursday protested to Washington as others pushed for more tariff negotiations, after the US announced plans to impose a fresh raft of duties set to impact a dozen countries in the region.

The Office of the US Trade Representative on Wednesday proposed new levies ranging between 15 to 35 percent on imports from 14 countries: China, the EU, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan and Bangladesh.

The new US tariffs are expected to hit Asia the hardest, with China facing the potential maximum rate of up to 40 percent, followed by Vietnam at up to 35 percent, when accounting for previous trade agreements.

The proposed measures do not have a clear timeline of implementation, and have to go through rounds of public consultation and potential hearings, with the listed countries also expected to hold more talks with Washington to lower the tariff rate.

According to the USTR, the 14 economies implemented acts, policies and practices “which create, sustain, or contribute to structural excess capacity and production,” leading to unreasonable burdens and restrictions on US commerce.

India, for example, was deemed unreasonable for its “industrial plans to expand manufacturing” and “failure to address global excess capacity and production,” among other things.

India, which could lower its tariff to 17 percent by reaching a deal or pay 25 percent without one, insisted it “does not have structural excess capacity in any sector” but “remains committed to working closely” with the US toward an “early conclusion” of a bilateral deal, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

Tokyo, which faced similar accusations and more, has also protested to the US over its plans to impose a 15 percent levy on Japanese imports.

“Japan does not have any nonmarket policies or practices, or structural excess production capacity,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said during a regular press briefing on Thursday.

“It is regrettable that the US announced proposed measures targeting Japan, and we have already conveyed that view to the US side.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that the “issue of ‘industrial overcapacity’ does not really exist” and should not be used as a pretext for political manipulation.

“Tariff wars and trade wars serve no one’s interests. Relevant issues should be resolved through consultation on the basis of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit,” he told reporters at a weekly briefing.

Singapore, faced with a maximum proposed tariff rate of 20 percent that could be lowered to 10 percent with a deal, has rejected the basis of the tariffs.

“Singapore disagrees with the USTR’s findings, and we are very disappointed with the proposed actions against Singapore,” the country’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry said in a statement.

The city-state plans to continue engaging with US trade officials to urge them to “reconsider its proposed actions” and “to explore ways to reduce the tariff,” insisting that the USTR’s findings did not take into account the structure of Singapore’s economy.

Other countries, like Indonesia and Thailand, responded more positively to the US announcement.

“When assessing the impact of US tariff measures, it is crucial not only to look at the tariff rate imposed on Thailand, but also to compare it with competing countries exporting similar goods to the US market,” said Lalida Periswiwatana, deputy spokeswoman for the prime minister’s office, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

Thailand’s proposed rate of 18 percent, lower than several key trade competitors like Vietnam, India, China and Singapore, serves as “a key factor in preserving the competitiveness of Thai goods in the US market, as well as maintaining Thailand’s attractiveness as a manufacturing base for export,” she was quoted as saying.

Similarly, Haryo Limanseto, a spokesman for Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, said the 18 percent proposed rate on its goods still leaves a “significant tariff differential” compared with competing nations, which will give a “comparative advantage” for Indonesian companies.

This fresh round of tariffs was “completely expected,” said Anupam Manur, a professor of Economics at the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru, adding that this was the Trump administration’s plan B after the Supreme Court ruled that his previously announced tariffs were illegal.

“The proposed rates mostly recreate last year's deals. Asia was always going to be the target. That is where the US runs its largest bilateral deficits, and it is where supply chains leaving China have moved since 2018,” Manur told Arab News.

Vietnam is considered the most vulnerable to the proposed tariffs, as the US buys one-third of its exports, followed by Cambodia and Bangladesh, as they rely on low-margin garments and footwear already subject to high US duties.

“China has less to lose at the margin than the headline suggests, because its direct exports to the US have already shrunk sharply,” Manur said.

“India is in an awkward middle: 25 percent is the second-highest rate on the list without a deal, which makes the trade deal urgent rather than just good to have.”