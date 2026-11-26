PARIS: A French woman accused of becoming a propagandist for the Daesh group in Syria told a Paris court on Thursday she was “ashamed” of her actions.

Emilie Konig, a mother-of-five who is now facing up to 30 years imprisonment, is on UN and US blacklists of dangerous militants, accused of encouraging other women to join the militant group.

The case has been closely watched in France, which has been rocked by a series of militant attacks in recent years, including devastating Daesh shootings and suicide bombings in Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people.

Wearing a mustard jacket and appearing nervous, Konig, 41, apologized to her children, her mother and the “French nation.”

“I know the impact the jihadosphere may have had. I’m really ashamed,” she said at the start of her four-day trial for joining the group.

“People are judging me for things, but that person — I no longer feel that they’re there,” she said, arguing she had changed.

Konig, who hails from the Brittany city of Lorient, left two children behind in France to travel to Syria in 2012 to marry an Daesh member one year into the country’s civil war, remaining there for 10 years.

She lived under the so-called caliphate that Daesh proclaimed in 2014 across swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq, appearing in the extremist group’s propaganda videos.

Kurdish-led forces fighting the militants detained her in late 2017, before France repatriated her from a detention camp in 2022.

Three of her children, born in Syria in 2015 and 2017, have also returned to France.

Prosecutors accuse her of acting as a “true icon” of the extremist group, who wielded considerable influence online, according to the charge sheet.

Her lawyer Emmanuel Daoud said Konig initially “found in Daesh a sense of validation that she had never known” after being “assaulted, abused, beaten throughout her childhood and adolescence.”

But since returning to France she has become a “model prisoner,” determined to become deradicalized, he added.

Her eldest child, who is now an adult, is expected to speak at the trial in her favor.

But the French region now in charge of her three younger children born in Syria has accused her of psychological and physical abuse against them, including subjecting them to atrocities such as public beheadings.