RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief participated in the Arab-DAC Dialogue on Development in Oslo, Norway, with a delegation led by Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, assistant supervisor-general for planning and development at the agency.

The dialogue, which ran through Wednesday, Nov. 25, brought together representatives of donor countries on the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, representatives of Arab development funds and institutions, and international partners, KSrelief’s media department told Arab News on Thursday.

Specialized sessions on the future of development cooperation explored how the DAC and Arab institutions and funds could strengthen partnerships and improve the way they work and coordinate their efforts.

Discussions focused on strengthening international development partnerships, improving coordination between donor organizations and addressing challenges in humanitarian and development assistance.

The dialogue also explored expanding blended finance solutions to accelerate sustainable development, particularly in the most fragile and conflict affected areas.

KSrelief’s participation reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued engagement in international development cooperation and humanitarian initiatives.

Also on the sidelines of the Arab-DAC Dialogue on Development 2026, Al-Ghamdi met with Norwegian People’s Aid Secretary-General Raymond Johansen in Oslo.

Discussions covered a range of humanitarian issues and ways for KSrelief and NPA to expand cooperation and strengthen coordination on those issues. The humanitarian issues included key relief priorities and mutual aid concerns.

Johansen praised the relief and humanitarian projects and programs Saudi Arabia carries out through KSrelief to ease the suffering of people in need and those affected worldwide.

Saudi Arabia’s relief and humanitarian projects, implemented by KSrelief, reached 113 countries by the end of August 2026, encompassing 4,457 projects valued at $8.57 billion across sectors including food security, health, shelter, water, education, protection and early recovery.

According to KSrelief, food and agricultural security topped the agency’s relief efforts, with 1,194 projects valued at more than $2.31 billion. The health sector followed with 749 projects worth $2.13 billion, while humanitarian operations coordination exceeded $1.12 billion.

Shelter and non-food items projects were valued at $662 million, while multi-sector projects reached $599 million. Other projects covered water and environmental sanitation, education, protection, nutrition, logistics and early recovery.

Yemen topped the list of countries benefiting from KSrelief projects, with more than $4.79 billion, followed by Syria with $586 million, Palestine with about $547 million, Somalia with $258 million, Pakistan with $228 million and Sudan with more than $196 million.